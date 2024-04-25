IT services company Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported about 41 per cent year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹661 crore for the quarter ended March 2024.

The net profit in the year-ago period was ₹1,117.7 crore.

For Q4FY24, the Tech Mahindra's revenue dropped by 6.2 per cent to ₹12,871 crore.

During the full fiscal FY24, the consolidated net profit tanked 51.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,358 crore.

The revenue during FY24 at ₹51,996 crore, translated to a decline of 2.4 per cent over the previous fiscal.

Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi said, "As we step into FY25, we look forward to improvement in clients spending, which fuels our optimism for a better revenue performance ahead." He said that FY24 posed its fair share of challenges for the IT services sector.

"...yet, amidst the global economic uncertainties, we continue to observe a notable push towards digital adoption," Joshi said.

The company's total headcount stood at 1,45,455 in Q4FY24, down 795 on a sequential basis.

The board recommended final dividend of ₹28 per equity share (face value of ₹5 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

The Final Dividend, if approved, will be paid on or before, August 9, 2024.

This dividend is in addition to interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share paid by the company in November, 2023.

"The total dividend for FY 2023-24 will be ₹40 per equity share on par value of ₹5 each that is 800 per cent," the company said in a BSE filing.