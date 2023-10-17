Workruit, a career and recruitment platform, has expanded its operations to the US.

“The online recruitment market in the US is projected to grow by $3.17 billion during 2022-2026, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.93 per cent during the forecast period. Innovations in the hiring process are driving this growth, and Workruit is well-positioned to establish a strong presence in this market with our range of AI-powered flagship products,” Manikanth Challa, CEO & Founder of Workruit, said.

“Our solutions are available in over 150 countries,” he said.

“We have identified a substantial demand for our AI-based products, particularly the ‘Resume Builder and Recruitment Platform in the US. This demand is driven by the rapid pace of technological innovation and pricing structures that are about 10 times higher than those observed in the Indian market,” he said.

Workruit facilitates connections between students and potential employers, enhancing placement rates. It streamlines administrative tasks, broadening institutional connections.

“The platform has successfully generated over one million resumes and currently boasts nearly 3 million registered job seekers. We have tie-ups with about 2,500 employers,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.