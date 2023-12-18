Worried about Ola, Uber drivers not accepting your ride requests or cancelling it after enquiring about the destination? Here’s an indigenous app-based platform, Yaary, that promises to make the cab drivers the owners of the service and get the full payment, without having to share a substantial portion of the fares with them.

Launched on the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), the new platform has launched the services in Hyderabad. “The drivers will only pay for using the platform on a software-as-a-service basis. Since it’s offered on the ONDC, it will help us offer multi-modal services, allowing the consumers to book autos, cabs, and metro tickets,” Hari Prasadh, CEO and Co-Founder of Yaary, said.

The start-up will charge ₹25 a day from the drivers who undertake more than five rides a day. Hari Prasadh claims that since the drivers need not pay any commission to the platform, they don’t want to cancel the rides, increasing the chances of getting a confirmed ride for customers.

On the pricing part, he said the customers will pay the prices as per the tariff decided by the local governments. Yaary has so far onboarded 12,000 autos and cabs in Hyderabad. “We are planning to expand the services to four more cities in the next three months,” he said.