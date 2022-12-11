OTT platform, ZEE5, is sharply focusing on strengthening its foothold in the Eastern region, eyeing a share of the fast-growing Bengali OTT segment. The platform is gearing up to release a strong Bengali content slate in 2023 which includes original web series besides movies.

Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) said, “We have been focusing on widening our content offerings across languages on ZEE5. After developing Southern regional content in Tamil and Telugu, we are next focusing on strengthening our presence in the Eastern region. In line with this strategy, we are planning to offer the Bangla OTT viewers with a large and exclusive content slate of 10 original titles. We are working with the most prolific storytellers and actors and will also offer a slew of exclusive movies.”

Growth potential

He pointed out that with a large global Bengali diaspora, the Bengali OTT space offers a strong growth potential. “Some of the movies that we have acquired will be digital premieres of theatrical blockbusters. Our focus is on offering a diversified content slate ranging from whodunit murder mysteries, crime dramas, psychological thrillers, sleuth adventures, comedy and romance,” Ghosh said.

The original content line-up includes murder-mystery Raktokarabi starring Raima Sen and Vikram Chatterjee, Shikarpur, Kantaye Kantaye and Chhotolok among others. The movies line-up includes the likes of Bhoy, Joy Kali Kolkatawali ; Mini,Boudi Canteen; Abar Kanchanjangha among others.

ZEE5 claims it has a daily active user base of 11.4 million while the global monthly active user base is pegged at about 112.4 million.