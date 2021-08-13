Zensar bags multi-million dollar deal from City of San Diego

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
Zensar Technologies on Friday said it has inked a four-year multi-million dollar deal with the City of San Diego for Workplace and Enterprise Compute Manage IT Services.
The contract has the option of two additional two-year term extensions with the total to not exceed the value of $122 million, a statement said.
The new scope of agreement for Enterprise Compute Services will provide support to over 1,000 city servers and associated storage and software that host over 300 city application systems.
It will also provide new public cloud support that will enable new services such as improved technology that supports departmental customer call centres, disaster recovery capabilities, and data storage, with improved capability to host new applications quickly and securely, the statement said.
The new agreement for workplace services will offer service desk services to provide a central contact point for all IT services for nearly 5,000 desk calls each month, end-user device support for over 18,000 desktops, laptops, and printers, and enhanced mobile device support for about 6,000 city-owned and employee-owned devices that have been critical during the pandemic.
Harjott Atrii, Executive Vice President and Head, Digital Foundation Services and Hi-Tech and Manufacturing, Zensar, said “This new agreement expands our successful partnership with the city, which started in 2018, bringing in exceptional value and cost benefits to the city’s constituents.”
“We believe che City will be able to modernise its core systems, accelerating with higher velocity to becoming the leading smart city of the future.
“Zensar’s best in-class “Smart City” framework will drive a Cloud-First strategy and the adoption of AI-enabled autonomics tools, while delivering a unique and secure user experience to the city’s constituents,” Atrii added.
“The partnership with Zensar will ensure the City of San Diego is transparent and accountable in its IT platform while enhancing security – all at a lower cost for taxpayers,” said Mayor Todd Gloria.
“This agreement is a key step toward supporting, modernising, and enhancing our ever-growing portfolio of digitised services. We look forward to working with Zensar on several new projects to help enhance and improve the city’s Data Centre as well as ensure that all of the 11,000-plus city employees have the right tools to do their jobs more efficiently and effectively,” Gloria added.
“Zensar’s proposed Next-Gen integrated Enterprise Compute solution and human-centric integrated workplace solution will enable the City of San Diego to achieve its Smart City goals,” said Nishit Verma, Vice-President of Digital Foundation Services, North America.
“We have also partnered with small local business enterprises/emerging local business enterprises in the region to help develop small businesses in the local community,” Verma added.
As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Zensar will be supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education for youth by investing in programmes in the San Diego region.
It will also be expanding its support of STEM in San Diego by offering mentorships and paid internships for students from communities of concern, participating in career fairs, conducting public speaking engagements, and investing further in educational opportunities.
