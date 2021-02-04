Zoom announces availability of Zoom Rooms solutions to enable hybrid workforce

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Zoom Video Communications has announced the general availability of its Zoom Rooms innovations. The solutions are meant to help organisations enable their workforce to safely re-enter the office and sustain an ‘everywhere workforce’.
Zoom Rooms is the company’s software-defined video conferencing system that runs in conference rooms.
The company has introduced a range of new Zoom Rooms features for businesses.
Organisations can pair a Zoom Room with their mobile device, view real-time people count data and monitor a room’s environment and air quality, among other features.
Users can pair their iOS or Android mobile client to a Zoom Room to join meetings directly, which will be placed in companion mode during the meeting.
“With the Zoom Rooms Controller app on your mobile, you’ll have access to additional room controls, including the ability to start or join a meeting and full audio, video, and participant controls,” Zoom said.
With supported cameras, users can see how many people are in a room in real-time on the Zoom Dashboard and on the Scheduling Display. This can help ensure social distancing mandates are met and avoid overcrowding.
Users can also monitor a room’s environment with Neat Bar, a Zoom Rooms Appliance. It includes “an advanced set of capabilities called Neat Sense, which lets you monitor your meeting rooms for things like air quality, humidity, CO₂, and volatile organic compounds, the company explained.
Users can view this environmental data on the Zoom dashboard, on the Zoom Rooms Controller, and on the Scheduling Display.
The company is also introducing solutions such as a virtual receptionist/kiosk mode on Zoom Rooms.
Users can customise the “Start Meeting” button on a Zoom Rooms for Touch device in their lobby to connect visitors with a receptionist and safely greet them. Zoom Rooms Kiosk Mode is available on all Zoom Rooms for Touch devices.
Other solutions include improved controls for Zoom Rooms for Touch.
Apart from this, Zoom Rooms for Touch users can also control the desktop of the person currently sharing their laptop screen, streamlining collaboration directly from the Zoom Rooms for a Touch device.
Users can now also send a Zoom Rooms for Touch whiteboard to Zoom Chat or email.
“If it's a personal Zoom Room, you can also send it to your chat groups,” Zoom said.
“As the world plans to safely reopen businesses, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and government entities, we are focused on innovating across our platform to support their needs,” Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer of Zoom said.
