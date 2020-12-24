Zoom may expand beyond video to email and calendar applications

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Zoom may be looking to expand its services beyond video conferencing, according to a report by the Information.
The company is looking to develop a web email service and calendar services, The Information reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Zoom is likely to test the web email service as early as next year, the report said. The calendar app is yet far off the development phase.
The Information report also cites certain “tell-tale” signs of the developments including job postings for 'exciting chat features' and Zoom’s existing integrations with platforms such as Asana and Dropbox.
BusinessLine was unable to individually verify the report.
Zoom has had a blockbuster year owing to the rise in remote work amid the pandemic. The company has launched a range of new features this year and has improve security for its services with updates such as end-to-end encryption.
Zoom’s total revenue for the third quarter was $777.2 million, up 367 per cent year-over-year.
“Drivers of total revenue during the third quarter of the fiscal year included acquiring new customers and expanding across existing customers,” Zoom said.
“We remain focused on the communication needs of our customers and communities as they navigate the current environment and adapt to a new world of work from anywhere using Zoom. We aspire to provide the most innovative, secure, reliable, and high-quality communications platform to help people connect, collaborate, build and learn on Zoom,” Zoom founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan had said when Zoom reported its third quarter earnings.
