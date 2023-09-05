3i Infotech Limited’s shares were up by 20 per cent after the company announced a partnership with InsureMO, an insurance middleware platform provider. Through this collaboration, customers can expect benefits such as reduced underwriting operational costs, faster insurance product launches, and an efficient DevOps cycle for creating micro-services and web applications, the company said.

InsureMO specialises in facilitating changes tailored for the insurance industry. Its platform serves as a digital insurance middle-office for a range of entities, including insurers, brokers, agents, and start-ups.

The shares were up by 20 per cent to Rs 40.02 at 2.44 pm on the BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit