The cumulative coal production from captive and commercial mines rose by a healthy 27 per cent y-o-y to hit a record 147.2 million tonnes (MT) in the last financial year, which concluded in March 2024.

Besides, the dispatch of the critical commodity during FY24 also rose by 30 per cent y-o-y to 143 MT, against 110 MT during FY23.