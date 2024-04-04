Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 4th April 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- April 04, 2024 07:51
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 04-April-2024
• HINDCOPPER
• SAIL
• ZEEL
- April 04, 2024 07:44
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will action today: April 4, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: Vodafone Idea, Vedanta, HCL Infosys, GE Power, Union Bank of India, Poonawalla Fincorp, L&T Finance, KEC International, Edelweiss Financial, Federal Bank, GMR Power, Gufic Bio, Aurionpro, Brigade Enterprises
- April 04, 2024 07:08
Commodities Market Live Today: Lithium producers cut output, scaleback expansion as prices plunge
Lithium prices will likely recover modestly in 2024 and 2025 as the fall in the rates witnessed in 2023 has resulted in a production cut, the Australian Office of the Chief Economist (AOCE) has said. Analysts and industry leaders say prices may stabilise in 2024 before rising in 2025.
- April 04, 2024 07:07
Commodities Market Live Today: Coal production from captive and commercial mines at record high in FY24
The cumulative coal production from captive and commercial mines rose by a healthy 27 per cent y-o-y to hit a record 147.2 million tonnes (MT) in the last financial year, which concluded in March 2024.
Besides, the dispatch of the critical commodity during FY24 also rose by 30 per cent y-o-y to 143 MT, against 110 MT during FY23.
- April 04, 2024 07:05
Commodities Market Live Today: India procures more Middle Eastern crude in March as sanctions tighten on Russia
India’s crude oil imports from its traditional source, the Middle East, have been inching up in the last six months, since the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) began sanctioning vessels transporting Russian crude oil above the coalition-agreed price cap of $60 a barrel in October last year.
- April 04, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Instl. Investors EQUITY Cash Trades PROV. - 03/04/2024
Rs. CRS.
FIIS : SELL -2,213 (13,813-16,026)
DIIS : BUY +1,102 (13,037-11,935)
- April 04, 2024 06:55
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 04.04.2024
RPM International Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
ConAgra Brands, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
- April 04, 2024 06:55
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 04.04.2024
China, Hong Kong and Taiwan @ Market Holiday
13:30 Euro Final Service PMI (Expected: 51.1 versus Previous: 51.1
14:00 U.K. Final Service PMI (Expected: 53.4 versus Previous: 53.4)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 214K versus Previous: 210K)
- April 04, 2024 06:55
Stock Market Live Today: NSE to introduce four indices from April 8
These include Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap, Nifty 500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20, Nifty 500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20, and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare
- April 04, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Fundamentals: Should you subscribe to the Bharti Hexacom IPO
The first IPO for the new fiscal FY25 is that of Bharti Hexacom, a 70 per cent subsidiary of telecom giant Bhart Airtel (Airtel). The company is an integrated telecom player offering mobile, fixed line and broadband services in few specific circles in India – Rajasthan and North-East.
- April 04, 2024 06:50
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 4 April 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Marico. It has been in a downtrend since September last year. In the short-term, too, it is likely to decline.Check out the latest episode of Today’s Pick to learn more.
- April 04, 2024 06:50
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to sell today: Marico (₹496.45)
Marico’s stock has been on a downtrend since September last year. It began to depreciate on the back of the resistance at ₹600. In early March this year, the scrip slipped below a key support at ₹515, opening the door for further fall in price. That said, over the past couple of weeks, the stock has largely been kept in a horizontal trend between ₹490 and ₹505.
- April 04, 2024 06:44
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for April 4, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI

