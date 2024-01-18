Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) has signed a long-term agreement with a multinational conglomerate for the supply of a niche speciality chemical. The contract is worth over ₹6,000 crore and for a period over four years.

Commenting on the development, Rajendra V. Gogri, Chairman & Managing Director at Aarti Industries, said, “We look forward to this alliance, further deepening our relationship and broadening our presence in the industry. As a responsible leading global specialty chemical player, this contract showcases AIL’s future-ready capabilities and ability to transform current relationships into more enduring, long-term partnerships.”

The stock surged over 5.21 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹613.45 as of 10:03 am on Thursday.