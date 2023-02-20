Acquirers Rasoi Ltd and Leaders Healthcare Ltd have informed J. L. Morison (India) that they have set a floor price of Rs 1,802.50 per equity share for their proposal to acquire all equity shares of the company from public shareholders and consequently voluntarily delist it.

The acquirers said the floor price is at a premium of Rs 126 (7.52 per cent) per equity share over the closing price on the date of the initial public announcement (“IPA”) and is 6.12 per cent higher than the six months’ average price prior to the date of the IPA, according to a regulatory filing by JL Morison (India).

The company said it is in receipt of the initial public announcement (IPA) dated February 17, 2023, made by Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd., manager to the offer, for and on behalf of Rasoi Ltd and Leaders Healthcare Ltd, collectively referred as acquirers, in accordance with Regulation 8 of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021 to acquire all equity shares of the company from public shareholders and consequently voluntarily delist the equity shares of the company from BSE Ltd.