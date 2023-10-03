Adani Energy Solutions Ltd’s shares were up by 0.12 per cent after the company commissioned the Kharghar-Vikhroli Transmission Ltd (KVTL) project. The project addresses the need for additional power in Mumbai, given the city’s burgeoning electricity demand.

In the wake of recent grid failures in Mumbai, the Kharghar-Vikhroli line will ensure an additional 1,000 MW of power supply. The project grants Mumbai a 400 KV grid within its municipal boundaries. This development is to aid various modes of transportation, including bullet trains, Metro Rail, and city railways, as well as commercial and residential establishments.

KVTL encompasses approximately 74 circuit km of 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines, along with a pioneering 1,500 MVA 400 kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) at Vikhroli. Spanning approximately 9,500 sq m, it has a compact design for a 400 KV substation. Its innovative vertical stacking of 400kV and 220kV GIS units minimises space requirements.

The shares were up by 0.12 per cent at Rs 810 at 10.40 am on the BSE.