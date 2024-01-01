Adani Energy Solutions Limited was awarded the ‘Global Sustainability Leadership Award 2023’ in the ‘Best Overall Sustainable Performance’ category by the World Sustainability Congress in Mauritius.

According to the company, the award acknowledges AESL’s sustainable practices and its contributions as an innovator in the power sector, aligning with the annual recognition presented to organizations demonstrating leadership in sustainability.

Anil Sardana, Managing Director of AESL, said, “We are honoured to receive this prestigious award, this recognition validates our efforts in driving sustainability and motivates us to continue our work towards a greener and more sustainable future. AESL has been at the forefront of sustainable innovation, developing solutions that not only benefit the environment but also contribute to economic growth and social development. The company’s sustainable practices have set a benchmark in the industry, inspiring others to follow suit.”

The shares were up by 1.24 per cent to ₹ 1059 at 2.05 pm on the BSE.

