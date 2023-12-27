Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) was awarded the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the acquisition of Halvad Transmission Ltd, a special purpose vehicle set up by PFC Consulting Ltd for the evacuation of 7 GW of renewable energy (RE) from the Khavda RE Park. The project, valued at approximately ₹3,000 crore, involves maintenance of a 301 km transmission network connecting Khavda to the National Grid at Halvad.

As part of the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process, AESL will commission the project within the next 24 months on a Build, Own, Operate, and Maintain basis. The company reported that the Halvad transmission line plays a crucial role in facilitating the evacuation of 7 GW of renewable energy generated at the world’s largest RE park in Khavda, Gujarat.

Anil Sardana, MD, AESL, said, “AESL is committed to partner with the government and developers of renewable energy to expedite efficient evacuation of renewable energy from the generating regions up to the consumers. The 7GW Khavda Project will go a long way in making additional renewable energy available for the consumers and we will use the latest technology to commission this project with minimal environmental impact.”

The shares were up by 1.21 per cent to ₹1,053.75 at 10:44 am on the BSE