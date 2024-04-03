Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 03 April 2024.
- April 03, 2024 07:19
Commodities Market Live Today: Indian coffee exports top ₹10,000 crore in FY24 on soaring robusta prices
Thanks to the surging trend in global Robusta prices, India’s coffee exports for the financial year ending March 2024 touched a new high in value terms.
- April 03, 2024 07:17
Stock Market Live Today: Except Hero MotoCorp, all other OEMs report growth in two-wheeler sales in March
The country’s top two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has reported a decline of around 9 per cent yea-on-year (y-o-y) in its domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers), while companies such as Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company reported in higher single-digits or double-digit growth during the month.
- April 03, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live Today: Broker’s call: UFO Moviez (Buy)
Since our initiating coverage on UFO Moviez India Ltd (UMIL) the stock had touched ₹174 (from initiation price of ₹112) and is currently 19 per cent up from initiation price. Despite the rally we believe that there is still significant upside potential that warrants a relook. We re-initiate with a BUY coverage for a price target of ₹214 (22x FY27E net earnings).
- April 03, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Broker’s call: Latent View Analytics (Buy)
Latent View Analytics’ Decision Point acquisition strengthens its Retail CPG presence.
Decision Point’s FY24 revenue is $12.8 million, growing at 50-60 per cent CAGR. The company grew 19 per cent in FY24, with 30 per cent EBITDA margin.
- April 03, 2024 07:04
Stock Market Live Today: Massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan, triggering tsunami warning
An earthquake offshore Taiwan with a magnitude of 7.2 rocked the capital Taipei on Wednesday morning, knocking out power in several parts of the city and sparking a tsunami warning for the islands of southern Japan and the Philippines.
Taiwan television stations showed footage of some collapsed buildings in the eastern county of Hualien, near the quake’s epicentre, and media reported some people were trapped.
The quake hit at 07:58 a.m. (2358 GMT) at a depth of 15.5km (9.6 miles) just off the eastern coast of Taiwan, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration. It was the strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years, state media said.
- April 03, 2024 06:56
Stock Market Live Today: Mutual funds put in record ₹1.88-lakh cr in equities in FY24
Mutual funds have pumped in ₹1.88-lakh crore into equities in 2023-24, 8 per cent higher than the previous year and double the money put into equities five years ago.
This compares with the ₹2.08-lakh crore put in by foreign portfolio investors in FY24. Steady flows from domestic institutional investors have increasingly supported the market in the past few years. Equity schemes saw ₹1.58-lakh crore by way of net flows in FY24 (excluding March). This is higher than all other years except FY18 when flows stood at ₹1.69 lakh crore.
- April 03, 2024 06:52
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 3rd April 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock has made a bullish breakout on Tuesday and has closed on a strong note. The door is now open for the share price to move further up from here. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
- April 03, 2024 06:50
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Steel Authority of India (₹147.85): BUY
The outlook for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is bullish. The stock has risen 5 per cent on Tuesday and has closed on a strong note. This has taken the share price well above the key resistance level of ₹140. It also marks the end of the consolidation phase and indicates that the broader uptrend has resumed. The level of ₹140 will now act as a strong support
- April 03, 2024 06:48
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for April 3, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
