Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has launched Sahyog, an initiative to empower support staff and their families.

Sahyog helps an employer to start a systematic investment plan in mutual funds on behalf of the domestic help to achieve their goal.

The financial goals of the employee can be that of his retirement, accumulating wealth for higher education of their children or building a corpus for buying a home.

The first-of-its-kind initiative is targeted at improving the financial health of support staff through steady, long-term investments.

A Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said the Sahyog initiative is to empower others and to bring financial inclusivity for everyone in the society.

It is an opportunity to improve the financial well-being of support staff and add value to them and their families’ lives, he said.

