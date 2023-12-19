Aether Industries Ltd has announced its entry into the electrolyte additives and battery space through a contract with a global lithium-ion battery producer.

The company manufactures advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, material science, coating, high-performance photography, additives, and oil and gas segments of the chemical industry.

Aman Desai, Director, Research, Manufacturing, and Operations, Aether Industries, said, “We are excited to announce this new partnership and strategic agreement with our new customer, a global lithium-ion battery producer. We have been developing products for this field for a long time but wanted to make it public knowledge only after securing a substantial commercial contract with a global lithium-ion battery producer.”

Aether stock declined by 2.58 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹885.85 as of 10.13 am on Tuesday.