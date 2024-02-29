NSE Nifty trades flat at 0.01 per cent or 5.25 points higher at 21,956.40 points, while the BSE Sensex is at 72,387.72 up by 0.11 per cent or 82.84 points. A total of 3,826 stocks were actively traded, 1,523 advanced, while 2,173 declined, and 130 stocks remained unchanged, where 173 stocks hit a 52-week high and 46 stocks hit a 52-week low at 1 pm on Thursday.

Shrey Jain, Founder and CEO, SAS Online - India’s Deep Discount Broker, said, “In the last session, Nifty experienced a breach of its immediate support at 22000 levels, accompanied by notable selling pressure. Ahead of today’s expiry, analysis of the Nifty Weekly Option OI Distribution indicates significant Open Interest of approximately 160 lakh shares at the 22200 call strike, while the 21800 put strike holds substantial Open Interest of approximately 58 lakh shares, suggesting key levels to watch.

Looking ahead, 21800 is likely to serve as a support level on the downside. While Nifty has historically bounced back from similar levels, a drop below 21700 could precipitate a sharp decline in the near term. Immediate resistance is anticipated within the range of 22150-22200 levels.”

Major gainers on the NSE at 1 pm include, M&M (1.78%), Adani Enterprises (1.55%), Tata Consumers (1.49%), Maruti (1.37%), Adani Ports (1.22%). Major losers include, Apollo Hospitals (-2.68%), Bajaj Auto (-2.65%), LTIMindtree (-1.94%), Eicher Motors (-1.49%), UPL (-0.67%)

BSE Smallcap was down by 0.25 per cent and BSE Midcap was up by 0.47 per cent, indicating gains.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit