- February 29, 2024 08:47
Stock market updates today: Stocks that will see action today: February 29, 2024
Global media giant Walt Disney Co and billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Wednesday announced signing of binding pacts to merge their media operations in India to create a ₹70,000 crore-behemoth. A successful completion of the deal would create the biggest firm in the Indian media and entertainment sector, with over 100 channels in several languages, two leading OTT platforms and a viewer base of 750 million across the country. Read more
- February 29, 2024 07:57
Stock market updates today: Stocks to watch
Reliance Industries: The company will merge its media business with the Walt Disney India unit to create a Rs 70,352 crore joint venture. The company holds a 16.34% direct stake and 46.82% through Viacom 18. Disney will own a 36.84% stake.
* UPL, Shriram Finance:* The National Stock Exchange, after its periodic review, has decided to replace UPL with Shriram Finance in its Nifty 50 Index. The changes will be effective on March 28.
* Coal India:* The company signed a joint venture with BHEL for a coal-to-ammonium nitrate plant. The company will hold a 51% stake in the joint venture, while BHEL will hold a 49% stake in the JV.
* NHPC:* The company’s unit signed a joint venture agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company for the development of renewable energy parks in the state of Maharashtra.
* Punjab and Sind Bank:* The board approved fundraising of up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches in any combination within 12 months.
* PB Fintech:* The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has granted a Certificate of Registration to the company’s unit, Policy Bazaar Insurance Brokers. With the grant of a new Certificate of Registration, the category has been changed from Direct Insurance Broker to Composite Insurance Broker.
* Wipro:* The company completed the migration of ManpowerGroup’s largest data centre in Europe to Microsoft Azure.
* IIFL Securities:* As part of the internal restructuring, the company’s unit has executed an agreement to sell its Alternate Investment Funds business by way of a slump sale to IIFL Securities Alternate Asset Management.
* JSW Steel:* The company incorporated JSW Green Steel as a wholly owned subsidiary in Mumbai.
* Emami:* The company made an investment of Rs 1.95 crore in Cannis Lupus Services to acquire a 30% stake.
* KRBL:* The company’s India Gate Basmati Rice eyes Rs 200 crore revenue with regional rice revolution.
* Kaveri Seeds Co:* The company’s buyback starts on Feb. 29 and closes on March 6 for an aggregate maximum amount not exceeding Rs 325 crore.
* Cyient:* The company incorporated Cyient Global Captive Solutions as a wholly owned subsidiary.
* ICICI Securities:* The Securities and Exchange Board of India issues an administrative warning to the company in connection with the inspection of books and records for merchant banking activities.
* KSB:* The company reported revenue of Rs 602.6 crore and net profit of Rs 54.9 crore for Q3
* Jubilant Foodworks:* The company’s unit DP Eurasia shares got delisted from the London Stock Exchange.
* Linde India:* The company made an investment of Rs 41.09 crore in Zenataris Renewable Energy.
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemical: The Petroleum Ministry has approved the appointment of
Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath as the managing director.
* Venus Pipes and Tubes:* The company announced its foray into the fittings business and announced capacity expansion for seamless and welded pipes and tubes. The company announced a capex of Rs 175 crore.
* Spandana Sphoorty Financial:* The company’s board is to meet on March 4 to consider and approve the issue and offer of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
* Other Stocks:* The Nifty Next 50 Index will, from today, include Adani Power, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Jio Financial Service, Power Finance Corporation and REC. The companies will be replacing Adani Wilmar, Muthoot Finance, Pl Industries, Procter & Gamble Hygiene &
Health Care and Shriram Finance.
New Listing
GPT Healthcare: The company’s shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday at an issue price of Rs 186 apiece. The Rs 525.14 crore IPO was subscribed 8.52 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (17.30 times), non-institutional investors (11.02 times), retail investors (2.44 times).
IPO Offerings
Mukka Proteins: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Thursday. The price band is set from Rs 26 to Rs 28 per share apiece. The Rs 224-crore IPO is completely fresh issue. The company has raised Rs 67 crore from anchor investors.
Bharat Highways: The public issue was subscribed to 0.19 times on day 1. There are no bids by institutional investors and other investors bid 0.41 times.
*Platinum Industries:*The public issue was subscribed to 22.22 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (42.88 times), retail investors (25.56 times), institutional investors (0.9 times).
Exicom Tele-Systems: The public issue was subscribed to 27.78 times on day 2. The bids were led by retail investors (64.79 times), non-institutional investors (54.39 times), institutional investors (4.48 times).
Pledge Share Details
Jindal Steel and Power: Promoter Virtuous Trade Corp created a pledge of 39 lakh shares on Feb. 26.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Tata Investment Corp.
Ex/record dividend: Jupiter Wagons.
Ex/record Buyback: Bajaj Auto.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Data Patterns.
*Moved out short-term ASM framework:*Aegis Logistics, Dilip Buildcon, HPL Electric & Power, Natco Pharma, and Nuvama Wealth Management.
F&O BAN
1 INDUSTOWER
2 SAIL
- February 29, 2024 07:43
Stock market updates today: Fund flows on 28 February 2024
Fund Flow Activity:
28 February 2024 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 93572.23 + 7102.69 Total: 100674.92
F&O Volume: 529334.51 + 287425.45 Total: 816759.96
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -1879.23
(11058.91 - 12938.14)
DII: NET BUY: +1827.45
(10124.97 - 8297.52)
- February 29, 2024 07:42
Stock market updates today: Benchmark indices on Wednesday
Closing Bell:
• Sensex: 72304.88 (-790.34)
• Nifty 50: 21951.20(-247.10)
• Nifty bank: 45963.20 (-624.85)
Nifty top Gainers:
• HUL: 2,421.55 (+16.25)
• Infosys: 1,671.25(+7.65)
• TCS: 4,118.95 (+14.55)
• Bharti Airtel: 1,128.75 (+1.25)
Nifty top 5 losers:
• Power grid: 279.55 (-12.95 )
• Apollo Hospital: 6,362.35 (-258.25)
• Eicher Motors: 3,863.75 (-139.00)
• Bajaj Auto: 8,188.65 (-274.85)
• Maruti Suzuki: 11,152.80 (-347.85)
- February 29, 2024 07:40
Stock market updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 29-FEB-2024
• INDUSTOWER
• SAIL
- February 29, 2024 07:39
Stock market updates today: Stock recommendation
- February 29, 2024 07:38
Stock market updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 29.02.2024
NetEase, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
CRH PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Ambev S.A. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Argenx SE (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Hormel Foods Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Best Buy Co., Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
Evergy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Bath & Body Works, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Dell Technologies Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Autodesk, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Veeva Systems Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Zscaler, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Ecopetrol S.A. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
NetApp, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Elastic N.V. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
- February 29, 2024 07:37
Stock market updates today: Economic Calendar - 29.02.2024
TENT EURO German Prelim CPI m/m (Expected: 0.5% versus Previous: 0.2%)
17:00 India Infrastructure Output y/y (Expected: 3.4% versus Previous: 3.8%)
17:30 India GDP Growth Rate y/y (Expected: 6.6% versus Previous: 7.2%)
19:00 U.S. Core PCE Price Index m/m (Expected: 0.4% versus Previous: 0.2%)
19:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 209K versus Previous: 202K)
20:30 U.S. Pending Home Sales m/m (Expected: 1.4% versus Previous: 8.3%)
- February 29, 2024 07:30
Stock market updates today: SBI to list payments and general insurance subsidiaries, says Chairman Khara
The next 12 to 18 months could see bonanza capital market issuances from the State Bank of India. Dinesh Khara, Chairman of State Bank of India, speaking exclusively to businessline, indicated that the listing of SBI Payments Limited and SBI General Insurance Company Limited may hit the street. Read more
- February 29, 2024 07:20
Stock market updates today: RIL to make, sell Elephant House products in India
Reliance Industries Ltd’s Reliance Consumer Products has partnered with Sri Lanka’s Elephant House to make and sell beverages under the Elephant House brand in India. Read more
- February 29, 2024 07:17
Stock market updates today: SBICAP Ventures to manage MEA’s ₹1,000-crore Trilateral Development Cooperation Fund
SBICAP Ventures, the private equity arm of State Bank of India, has launched Trilateral Development Cooperation (TDC) Fund in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs. The TDC Fund is a Category II SEBI registered, AIF established with a corpus of ₹700 crore and a green shoe option of ₹300 crore. Read more
- February 29, 2024 07:15
Stock market updates today: Byju’s NCLT proceedings: TLB lenders invoke company guarantee during insolvency hearing
The Bengaluru bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has asked embattled edtech major Byju’s to respond to insolvency petitions filed by US lenders and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Read more
- February 29, 2024 07:06
Stock market updates today: Affordable medicines and supporting IP are not incompatible: Eli Lilly CEO
It is time for India to reconsider its position in intellectual property (IP), relative to the pharmaceutical and lifesciences industry, said David Ricks, Chief Executive Officer with American drugmaker Eli Lilly, adding that affordable generic medicines and supporting IP were not “incompatible ideas”. Read more
- February 29, 2024 06:53
Stock market updates today: Nudged by SEBI, AMFI asks mutual funds to moderate small, mid-cap fund inflows
Taking cue from SEBI, the Association of Mutual Funds in India has directed Trustees of the asset management companies to put in place measures to protect investors interest in mid- and small-cap funds due to the froth building up in this segment of the mutual fund schemes. Read more
- February 29, 2024 06:51
Srock market updates today: India’s GDP likely to have grown 6-6.8% in Q3 FY24
Indian economy is likely to slowed down during October-December quarter (Q3) of Fiscal Year 2023-24. A day ahead of the government coming out with the GDP numbers, economists and research agencies projected the growth to be anywhere between 6 to 6.8 per cent. Read more
- February 29, 2024 06:50
Stock market updates today: Shriram Finance to replace UPL in Nifty 50 from March 28
Shriram Finance will replace UPL Ltd in the Nifty 50 index effective March 28. UPL has been removed from Nifty 50 pursuant to its exclusion from Nifty 100 index, a parent index for Nifty 50. Shriram Finance has been included in Nifty 50 index as it has the highest six month average free-float market capitalisation within eligible universe as a replacement to UPL. Read more
- February 29, 2024 06:48
Stock market updates today: RIL, Disney to merge media biz in India to create $8.5 billion joint venture
After six months of negotiations, Reliance Industries Ltd and The Walt Disney Company have finally announced the signing of binding definitive agreements to form a joint venture that will combine the businesses of Viacom18 and Star India. The merged entity will be the largest media network in the country, with over 750 million viewers across India and a combined revenue of over ₹25,000 crore. Read more
- February 29, 2024 06:46
Stock market updates today: Byju’s to keep proceeds of rights issue in separate account, consider extending closure date: NCLT
The Bengaluru bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in its order passed on February 27, has directed edtech major Byju’s that the proceeds from the rights issue is to be kept in a separate account till the disposal of the oppression and mismanagement plea filed by the company’s investors. Read more
- February 29, 2024 06:45
Stock market updates today: RBI updates framework for its fintech sandbox, extends certain process timelines
Reserve Bank of India has updated the ‘Enabling Framework for Regulatory Sandbox’, increasing the timelines for various stages of the sandbox process and allowing applicants to enter into in-principle partnerships before applying for the sandbox. Read more
- February 29, 2024 06:44
Stock market updates today: India’s GDP growth poised to soar to 8%, says Barclays Research
India, with the right policy mix, could potentially raise its GDP growth rate closer to 8 per cent, becoming the largest contributorto global growth by the end of this decade, Barclays Research said in a new report. Read more
- February 29, 2024 06:42
Stock market updates today: ICICI Prudential Life witnesses greater traction for retirement plans through proprietary channels
Private sector insurer ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is witnessing a greater traction for its newly-launched retirement plans through proprietary channels. Read more
- February 29, 2024 06:41
Stock market updates today: Lenders need to disclose more structured information about climate-related financial risks: RBI
The Reserve Bank of India said there is a need for lenders (regulated entities/REs) to disclose more structured information about their climate-related financial risks. Read more
- February 29, 2024 06:39
Stock market updates today: Canara Robeco Manufacturing Fund NFO: Should you invest?
Canara Robeco Manufacturing Fund is a new fund offer (NFO) and it is open till March 01, 2024. The open-ended, actively managed scheme will invest in companies engaged in the manufacturing theme and will be benchmarked to S&P BSE India Manufacturing TRI. Read more
- February 29, 2024 06:38
Stock market updates today: Stock to buy today: BEL (₹205.7)
Bharat Electronics Limited’s (BEL’s) stock has been in a long-term uptrend. The latest leg of upswing began after it took support at ₹175 two weeks back. Last week, it broke out of the resistance at ₹196 and ₹200. This has opened the door for another round of a rally. Read more
