Affle (India) Ltd’s shares were up 2.38 per cent after the company filed 15 patents in India, spanning artificial intelligence (AI) domains, including automated AI agents, personalisation, recommendation systems, predictive analysis, privacy management, and enhanced fraud detection and security.

The patents aim to drive innovation across multiple future use cases involving Generative AI agents, emphasising responsible and conversion-driven marketing. Affle’s technology not only extends to mobile-based interactions, but also signals and intelligent interactions across connected devices. The filed patents additionally cover aspects related to data privacy and enhanced fraud detection for AI agents, incorporating a secure public cloud enclave, secure transfer systems and data destruction, among others.

Anuj Khanna Sohum, MD and CEO of Affle said, “We believe our advanced artificial intelligence capabilities will help us drive the next level of adoption for smart connected devices across markets in line with our Growth Vision 2030.”

The shares were up 2.38 per cent at Rs 1,091.75 at 2.40 pm on the BSE.