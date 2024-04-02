Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 2nd April 2024
ALL UPDATES
- April 02, 2024 08:57
Stock Market Live Today: Corporate Actions
Dividend
02-Apr-24
TVSHLTD: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 94.00
GPTHEALTH: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
BDL: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 8.85
03-Apr-24
ASHOKLEY: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.95
04-Apr-24
SUNCLAY: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.15
VBL: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.25
05-Apr-24
ESABINDIA: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 24.00
VISCO: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
08-Apr-24
SUNTV: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.00
IMFA: Special Dividend
PRIMAPLA: Interim Dividend
IPO
Bharti Hexacom: Open: 03-Apr-24; Close: 05-Apr-24
Buyback
Freshtrop Fruits: Ex-Date: 02-Apr-24
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries: Open: 27-Mar-24; Close: 03-Apr-24
Garware Technical Fibres: Open: 01-Apr-24; Close: 05-Apr-24
Bonus
Sunrise Efficient Marketing: Bonus Issue 1:2; Ex-Date: 03-Apr-24
Cupid: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 04-Apr-24
Stock Split
Cupid: Stock Split From Rs. 10/- to Rs. 1/-; Ex-Date: 04-Apr-24
Bodhi Tree Multimedia: Stock Split From Rs. 10/- to Rs. 5/-; Ex-Date: 05-Apr-24
Right Issue
Iykot Hitech Toolroom: Ex-Date: 03-Apr-24
Shiva Cement: Ex-Date: 03-Apr-24
Savani Financials: Ex-Date: 04-Apr-24
Aa Plus Tradelink: Ex-Date: 05-Apr-24
Hindustan Construction Company: Open: 26-Mar-24; Close: 05-Apr-24
Tierra Agrotech: Open: 28-Mar-24; Close: 10-Apr-24
Sawaca Business Machines: Open: 02-Apr-24; Close: 12-Apr-24
Balkrishna Paper Mills: Open: 02-Apr-24; Close: 15-Apr-24
Mishtann Foods: Open: 02-Apr-24; Close: 17-Apr-24
Spectrum Foods: Open: 08-Apr-24; Close: 22-Apr-24
Open Offer
Route Mobile: Open: 27-Mar-24; Close: 12-Apr-24
- April 02, 2024 08:56
Stock Market Live Today: Company Update - Uno Minda : Industry leading growth to continue, portfolio play...
Investment Rationale:
OEM centric ancillary, offering healthy premiumisation play: Uno Minda has over the years evolved into one of the largest entities in domestic auto ancillary space (kit value >~10% of vehicle Asp’s), providing solutions in areas of comfort & convenience (automotive switches, interior & exterior lighting, acoustics systems, seating), aesthetics (alloy wheels), safety (airbags, sensors & controllers), etc. It has a history of vast outperformance vs. user industries riding on growth in kit value, new client and product additions as well as inorganic acquisitions. It counts all major 2-W and PV OEMs as its clients. OEMs form ~90% of sales with aftermarket constituting the rest. It realizes ~83% of its sales domestically. MIL offers premiumisation play given its prominent presence in alloy wheel, airbag, sensors, seat belts & smart systems, etc. which are currently amongst the top selling proposition by domestic OEM’s supported by safety enabling government regulations
- April 02, 2024 08:56
Stock Market Live Today: Company Update - Sonata Software : Growth momentum to sustain...
Investment Rationale:
Growth Momentum to continue: Sonata’s growth momentum is likely to continue to achieve revenue of US$ 500 mn in IT services by FY2026. Sonata’s acquired companies Quant Systems & Encore Software are fully integrated and both the companies has performed better than the company’s expectations leading to payment of additional earnout indicating the acquired companies are contributing significantly to Sonata’s growth. Sonata also expects AI services to contribute 20% to revenue by FY26E.We believe that Sonata IT services will grow at 25.5% CAGR over FY23-26E in dollar terms and 27.4% CAGR in rupee terms. We expect Sonata overall revenues to grow at ~18% CAGR over FY23-26E.
- April 02, 2024 08:55
Stock Market Live Today: Q4 RESULTS SEASON
=12TH APR 2024, TCS
=17TH APR 2024, ICICIGI
=18TH APR 2024,
=20TH APR 2024, HDFCBANK
=22ND APR 2024, PERSISTENT
=25TH APR 2024, MPHASIS
=26TH APR 2024, HCLTECH
=27TH APR 2024, ICICIBANK
=29TH APR 2024, ULTRATECH CEMENT
=2ND MAY 2024, COFORGE
=6TH MAY 2024, GUJGAS
=7TH MAY 2024, DRREDDY
=7TH MAY 2024, NAVINFLUOR
=9TH MAY 2024, ASIANPAINT
=10TH MAY 2024, ABB
=22ND MAY 2024, JUBLFOOD
=24TH MAY 2024, BOSCH
- April 02, 2024 08:49
Commodities Market Live Today: Oil gains on upbeat manufacturing data, escalating Middle East tensions
Oil prices gained in early Asian trading on Tuesday, underpinned by signs of improved demand and escalating Middle East tensions that had sparked a rally in U.S. futures to a five-month high in the previous session.
Brent futures for June delivery rose 37 cents to $87.79 a barrel. The May contract for U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 32 cents to $84.03 a barrel.
Stronger than expected U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data is lifting prices, Tony Sycamore, a market analyst with IG, wrote in a note. - Reuters
- April 02, 2024 08:47
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold holds ground as easing Treasury yields lift appeal
Gold prices held steady on Tuesday backed by lower U.S. Treasury yields, after touching a record high in the previous session on growing expectations that the Reserve would cut interest rates for the first time in June.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was unchanged at $2,250.26 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,265.49 on Monday.
* U.S. gold futures edged 0.6% higher to $2,270.70 per ounce.
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dipped, lifting the appeal of zero-yield gold. - Reuters
- April 02, 2024 08:15
Stock Market Live Today: BALKRISHNA PAPER MILLS LTD - Rights issue opens
Security Type: Equity
Issue Period: Apr 2024 to 15 Apr 2024
Issue Size – No.of Shares: 2,14,79,688
Face Value: 10.00
Price (Inclusive of Premium) 21.00
Market Lot 1
LTP 23.35
Book Running Lead Manager NAVIGANT CORPORATE ADVISORS LIMITED
Registrar Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited
Notes: Issue of upto fully paid up 2,14,79,688 Equity Shares with a face value of Rs.10 each for cash at a price of Rs.21.00 per Equity Share aggregating up to Rs.4,510.73 Lakhs on a rights basis to Eligible Shareholders in the ratio of 2 (Two) Rights Equity Shares for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share held on the Record Date i.e. 15th March, 2024.
- April 02, 2024 08:12
Stock Market Live Today: Rays Power Infra completes pre-IPO round, raises ₹54 crore
Rays Power Infra, is one of the leading integrated solar power company in India, has announced the completion of its Pre-IPO round as a part of its fund raising process and boosting investor confidence.
Individual and institutional investors that participated in the private placement included Kamlesh Navinchandra Shah financial advisor, Vijay Mohan Karnani founder of Vimana Capital, Ashok Kumar and Tushar Anand from Alkem Family House, Rakesh Laroia a financial investor and few other renowned investors.
This Pre-IPO round of 54 crores reflects a strong endorsement of Rays Power Infra’s business model, growth prospects, robust order book position and management team. The funds raised through this investment will support the company’s expansion initiatives and overall strategic objectives.
- April 02, 2024 08:12
Stock Market Live Today: Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head Research and Outreach, ICRA Ltd. on GST
“With a continued double-digit growth, the CGST collections have exceeded the FY2024 RE, even as there is a modest shortfall in the GST compensation cess inflows, which are now being used to repay the loans undertaken during the covid period
With the CGST collections surpassing the FY2024 RE, the implicit growth needed to meet the Interim Budget Estimate for FY2025 has come down to single-digits, which appears likely to be exceeded.”
- April 02, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Emkay Global on Telecommunications
Jan-24 TRAI subscriber data: Bharti active subs pick up further
The telecom industry’s VLR base rose by 2.7mn in Jan-24 vs. the 1.9mn increase in Dec-23. This was led by the reported subscriber base increasing by 2.2mn in Jan-24. While VIL’s VLR subscribers are down by 1.7mn MoM, Bharti/Jio saw VLR subscriber rise of 3.6mn/1.1mn, respectively. In terms of overall subscribers, Jio continued to report the highest addition for the 22nd straight month (at 4.2mn MoM in Jan-24), with Bharti lagging at 0.8mn adds. VIL reported subscriber loss of 1.5mn MoM, as the loss rate picked up from 1.4mn in Dec-23. Jio seems to have gained from the launch of JioBharat phone. Jio dominated the wireless broadband subscriber addition, with increase of 4.2mn; Bharti followed, logging a 2.4mn rise MoM. VIL’s wireless broadband subscriber-count was down by 0.5mn MoM. Jio’s wireline addition rate picked up further, with the addition of 0.25mn subs (vs. 0.23mn adds in Dec-23). Even as Jio and Bharti continue with 5G rollouts, the timing of the tariff hike remains the key trigger. VIL needs a sizable fund-raise to increase capex for restricting its subscriber loss. We continue to favor Bharti and Jio, among telcos.
- April 02, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: GST collection numbers for March 2024 by Gunjan Prabhakaran, Partner & Leader, Indirect Tax, BDO India
The healthy rate of growth of the GST collections on year on year basis reflects growth of the economy as well as improved compliance (aided by the various anti-evasion measures taken by the Government). Increase in the GST collections in FY24 is also aided by the payment of tax liability by the assessees against the notices issued by the tax authorities during FY24 for FY18 and FY19.
- April 02, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Auto & Auto Ancillaries: Emkay Global
Mar-24 volumes: Mixed bag performance
Volume trends in Mar-24 were a mixed bag. TVSL outperformed in 2Ws with 12% growth, while HMCL reported a decline; there was double-digit growth in PV wholesales. MHCVs continued to drag CVs, with tractors also down in double digits. 2W retails rose 5%, while 4Ws posted a double-digit decline again.
- April 02, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Motilal Oswal - DALMIA BHARAT: Prices soft in key markets; but volume growth should be better
(DALBHARA IN, Mkt Cap USD4.5b, CMP INR1992, TP INR2500, 25% Upside, Buy)
- Dalmia Bharat (DALBHARA)’s key markets (the South and East regions) witnessed a higher price correction (down 8-9% QoQ) vs. other regions (down 3-7% QoQ) in 4QFY24. However, the company is likely to report double-digit volume growth in 4QFY24, supported by healthy demand and market share gains. We cut our EBITDA estimates by 4%/8%/8% for FY24/FY25/FY26 due to weak pricing, which was partly offset by higher volume growth and cost reduction initiatives.
- Further, a delay in the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates (JPA)’s cement assets (announced in Dec’22) remains an overhang on the stock. The approval process from various banks is pending and is taking longer than anticipated. However, DALBHARA’s organic expansion plans are on track. It will add clinker and cement capacities of 4.9mtpa each through a mix of greenfield and brownfield expansions by FY25.
- April 02, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Motilal Oswal - CONSUMER – THEMATIC: Time to restock! Volume print to improve; risk-reward in favour
- Consumer staples companies have struggled to maintain volume growth momentum during the last two years, largely due to external challenges. With deep distribution touchpoints and a heavy revenue mix from the highly penetrated traditional categories (such as oral care, hair care, laundry, soaps, etc.), the volume performance of staples reflected the real consumption demand at a pan-India level. This was unlike discretionary companies/categories that have been enjoying market penetration, share gains by organized players, and changes in wallet share. Therefore, while revenue CAGR for staples was at 13%, the same for discretionary was at 28% over the last two years. Such a contrast was not observed in previous phases.
- Earnings delivery of the staples companies was not as weak as it was on the volume front. Staples clocked 16% and 9% YoY PAT growth during 9MFY24 and FY23 (broadly similar to historical averages). Despite such healthy earnings, the majority of staples stocks have underperformed because the market was more focused on volume-led earnings growth. Over the last three years, the stock returns of HUL, Dabur, Marico, Emami, and P&G have been lower than their earnings growth. During the same period, discretionary companies have resulted in a better earnings trajectory, leading to a valuation re-rating.
- We continue to believe that discretionary categories/companies have better growth potential driven by factors such as market penetration, deeper distribution reach, GDP multiplier, higher wallet share, etc. However, we do see growth normalization (settling of pent-up demand) along with the risk of sustaining such high margins amid intensifying competition for many discretionary companies. The risk of earnings cuts, along with a valuation check, is associated with the discretionary companies. However, over the same period, we anticipate volume growth for staples companies to be bottoming out with limited risk of earnings cuts. Given the comfort level with valuation and earnings, we believe that select staple companies offer a better risk-reward compared to several discretionary companies over the next 12-18 months.
- We recommend increasing portfolio weights for staples companies. We prefer HUL, GCPL, and Dabur in the staples category. In the discretionary category, we continue to favor the jewelry space and prefer Titan
- April 02, 2024 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Citi on Adani Ports: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1758/sh from Rs 1564/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on HAL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3900/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Data Patterns: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3545/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on BEL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 260/sh from Rs 225/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Prestige: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1520/sh (Positive)
B&K on La Opala: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 462/sh (Positive)
B&K on Saregama: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 441/sh (Positive)
Macquarie on AB Cap: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 230/sh (Positive)
MOSL on Dalmia Bharat: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2500/sh (Positive)
CLSA on DMart: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 5514/sh from Rs 5307/sh (Positive)
MS on Godrej Prop: Upgrade to Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 2500/Sh (Positive)
MS on IOC: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 191/Sh (Positive)
MS on Prestige: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1400/Sh (Positive)
MS on Macrotech: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1050/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Oberoi Real: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 1180/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Dixon: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 5241/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on LTTS: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 4375/sh (Neutral)
Citi on Persistent: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 2910/sh (Neutral)
Citi on Infosys: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 1660/sh from Rs 1735/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Wipro: Maintain Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 440/sh from Rs 470/Sh (Negative)
Citi on MPhasis: Maintain Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 2255/sh from Rs 2515/Sh (Negative)
Citi on TCS: Maintain Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 3500/sh from Rs 3635/Sh (Negative)
Citi on Tata Tech: Maintain Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 920/sh from Rs 1000/Sh (Negative)
- April 02, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Today: Zee Entertainment is out of the F&O ban
- April 02, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Today: The extra-ordinary general meeting of Vodafone Idea wil seek shareholder approval for ₹20,000 crore fund raising today.
- April 02, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Today: March GST collection second-highest ever at Rs 1.78 lakh crore; 11.5% growth YoY
FY 2023-24 marks a milestone with total gross GST collection of Rs 20.14 lakh crore exceeding ₹20 lakh crore, a 11.7% increase compared to the previous year
GST revenue from every state of India,
Maharashtra - 27,688 crore
Karnataka - 13,014 crore
Gujarat - 11,392 crore
Tamil Nadu - 11,017 crore
Haryana - 9,545 crore
Uttar Pradesh - 9,087 crore
Delhi - 5,820 crore
West Bengal - 5,473 crore
Telangana - 5,399 crore
Odisha - 5,109 crore
Rajasthan - 4,798 crore
Andhra Pradesh - 4,082 crore
Madhya Pradesh - 3,974 crore
Jharkhand - 3,243 crore
Chattisgarh - 3,143 crore
Kerala - 2,598 crore
Punjab - 2,090 crore
Bihar - 1,991 crore
Assam - 1,543 crore
Uttarakhand - 1,730 crore
Himachal Pradesh - 852 crore
Jammu & Kashmir - 601 crore
Goa - 565 crore
Sikkim - 303 crore
Meghalaya - 213 crore
Arunachal Pradesh - 168 crore
Tripura - 121 crore
Nagaland - 83 crore
Manipur - 69 crore
Mizoram - 50 crore
- April 02, 2024 07:57
Commodities Market Live Today: India’s March LPG consumption at 2.73MT, up 11.53% (YoY) - Preliminary govt data.
- April 02, 2024 07:56
Stock Market Live Today: F&O BAN
NIL
- April 02, 2024 07:56
Stock Market Live Today: Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: MSP Steel and Power.
Ex/record dividend: TVS Holdings, Bharat Dynamics, and GPT Healthcare.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Dynacons Systems and Solutions.
Moved out into short-term ASM framework: Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services.
- April 02, 2024 07:54
Stock Market Live Today: Bulk Deals
Suraj Estate Developers: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 2.22 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 302.97 apiece
- April 02, 2024 07:53
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks To Watch Out for Today
Maruti Suzuki India: The company produced 1.63 lakh units of passenger vehicles for the month of March vs. 1.50 lakh units last year and total production volume was 1.67 lakh units vs. 1.54 lakh units.
Ashok Leyland: The company reported total domestic vehicle sales of 21,317 units vs. 22,885 units, down 7% YoY, and total domestic plus export vehicle sales of 22,866 vs. 23,926, down 4%.
Aditya Birla Fashion: The company plans to vertically demerge its Madura Fashion and Lifestyle business into a separate listed company.
Hero MotoCorp: The company recorded total sales at 4.9 lakh units vs. 5.19 lakh units YoY and motorcycle sales at 4.57 lakh units vs. 4.86 lakh units.
JTL Industries: The company reported its highest-ever annual sales volume of 3,41,846 MT vs. 2,40,316 MT in FY24, up 42.25%.
AU Small Finance Bank: The board of AU Small Finance Bank has announced the merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank with itself.
NMDC: The company reported 4.86 MT of production for the month of March 2024 vs. 5.6 MT in March 2023 and sales for the month of March stood at 3.96 MT vs. 4.84 MT in March 2023.
Infosys: The company received a tax demand order worth Rs 341 crore for FY20–21.
TVS Motor: The company reported total sales at 3.55 lakh units vs. 3.17 lakh units, up 12% YoY, and motorcycle sales at 1.72 lakh units, up 22%.
CSB Bank: The company reported total deposit as of March 31 at Rs 29,719 crore, up 21.27% YoY, and gross advances at Rs 24,574 crore, up 17.91%.
Bharat Dynamics: The company reported a turnover of Rs 2,350 crore for FY24 vs. Rs 2,489 crore for FY23. Its order book position stands at Rs 19,468 crore as of April 1.
IIFL Finance: The company received NSE approval to acquire shares aggregating up to Rs 284.4 crore of the bourse from FIH Mauritius Investments through off-market transfer.
Atul Auto: The company sold 3,128 vehicles for the month of March and reported total sales of 26,039 units for FY24, up 1.92%.
IREDA: The company’s loan was sanctioned as of March 31 at Rs 37,354 crore, up 14.63% YoY. Loan book outstanding as of March 31 was Rs 59,650 crore, up 26.71 YoY.
Paisalo Digital: The board will meet on April 4 to consider fundraising through NCDs.
Uflex: The company started commercial operations of the CPP Film production line at Flex Films Rus LLC, Russia, with an installed capacity of 18,000 MT per year.
UNO Minda: The company received communication from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India informing about the global recall of their bikes on account of leakage of oil observed from the engine caused by the dislodgement of the sealing plug cone out of the engine cover, which was supplied by the company’s plant situated in Bawal, Haryana. The OEM has estimated that the recall will cost Rs 76 crore.
- April 02, 2024 07:49
Stock Market Live Today: Bonus Issue Dates
Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd
Bonus issue 1:2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 102.56
Ex Bonus 03 April 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- April 02, 2024 07:49
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend Dates
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4.95
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 174.65
Ex-Dividend 03 April 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- April 02, 2024 07:49
Commodities Market Live Today: OPEC oil output drops in March
• Lower exports from Iraq and Nigeria led to a drop in OPEC oil output.
• OPEC members pumped 26.42 million barrels per day, down 50,000 bpd from February.
• Traders anticipate OPEC+ meeting, which is expected to extend production cuts through June, tightening supply.
- April 02, 2024 07:48
Stock Market Live Today: Maruti Suzuki sees SUV-driven growth, eyes single-digit sales increase
Maruti Suzuki:
- Company executive says much of the growth in passenger vehicle sales this year is fueled by SUVs.
- Sales in rural areas grew by 11% versus urban area growth of 7%.
- Company executive says expects sales to grow in single digits in current fiscal year.
- Company now has just under 42% share of the passenger vehicle market.
- Company executive says government investment in infrastructure, rising income levels, and good monsoon helped rural growth.
- April 02, 2024 07:47
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings calendar
Earnings Calendar – 02.04.2024
GOPAL
Earnings Calendar – 04.04.2024
GMBREW
- April 02, 2024 07:47
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 01 April 2024 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 84466.86 + 5602.84 Total: 90069.7
F&O Volume: 318995.42 + 9252762.62 Total: 9571758.04
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -522.3
(8817.98 - 9340.28)
DII: NET BUY: +1208.42
(10193.47 - 8985.05)
- April 02, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: Macquarie initiates Aditya Birla Capital with outperform rating, Rs 230 target
Macquarie Initiate Aditya Birla Capital with an Outperform rating and Rs230 target price. ABCL offers 30%+ upside potential and is top pick in NBFCs.
- April 02, 2024 07:34
Stock market Live Today: UPI ends FY24 on a high note, transactions worth ₹199 lakh crore processed
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ended FY24 on a strong high, setting new records for both the volume and value of transactions undertaken during March 2024.
This was despite transactions dipping slightly in February 2024 due to the fewer number of days in the month, and increased investment activity ahead of the financial year end.
- April 02, 2024 07:29
Stock Market Live Today: Insights: Megha Engineering: From a fabrication unit to an infrastructure major
Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) was a little-known infrastructure company before March 15, 2024. But on that day, as State Bank of India released list of electoral bond (EB) donors, MEIL was propelled into the public eye.
- April 02, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live Today: India Inc’s credit quality remained robust in FY24, say rating agencies
India Inc’s credit quality remained robust in FY24, with the number of entities upgraded outpacing those downgraded even as the outlook on this front remains positive for the new financial year, going by credit rating agencies’ (CRAs) assessment of India Inc’s credit profile.
Rating agencies observed that a resilient economy, robust domestic consumption demand across several sectors, government spending on public infrastructure, and healthy balance sheets lent support to the credit profiles of entities.
- April 02, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks in Focus Infosys receives tax demand of ₹341 crore
IT major Infosys has received a tax demand of ₹341 crore from the Income Tax Department for the assessment year 2020-21.
“The company is in the process of evaluating the implications of this order on the financial statements for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024, and also evaluating filing appeal against this order,” Infosys said in an exchange filing.
- April 02, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Govt to kickstart FY25 borrowing programme with a new 10-year paper
The government will kickstart its FY25 borrowing programme on April 5 by auctioning three dated securities, including a new 10-year government security (G-Sec) for raising ₹38,000 crore even as RBI said all G-Sec auctions will be conducted using multiple price auction method.
- April 02, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 02.04.2024
Paychex, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
- April 02, 2024 07:11
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 02.04.2024
TENT EURO German Prelim CPI m/m (Expected: 0.4% versus Previous: 0.4%)
10:30 INDIA HSBC Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 59.4 versus Previous: 56.9)
10:30 EURO Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 45.7 versus Previous: 45.7)
14:00 U.K. Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.9 versus Previous: 47.5)
19:30 U.S. JOLTS Job Openings (Expected: 8.79M versus Previous: 8.86M)
- April 02, 2024 07:11
Stock Market Live Today: Copper: Uptrend intact. Retain the longs
Copper prices have reversed higher after a short-lived corrective fall. The copper futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which made a low of ₹754 per kg, have bounced back sharpl. The contract is currently trading at ₹766 per kg .
- April 02, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 2nd April 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The share price for this stock has surged over 11 per cent on Monday. The momentum is strong and the stock can move further up in the coming days. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
- April 02, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: IDBI Capital on Aavas Fin (Buy)
Aavas Financiers is the larger player in affordable housing listed space with 351 branches as of Q3-FY24 spread across 13 states (majorly north & west). Its focus area - 60 per cent customers are self-employed while remaining 40% are salaried in non-formal segments. The operationally intensive business model and low ATS has kept competition from banks and large NBFCs at bay.
- April 02, 2024 07:02
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Choice International on Hindware Home (Outperform)
Hindware Home Innovation Ltd (HHIL) was demerged from AGI Greenpac Ltd (erstwhile HSIL Ltd) in August 2019.Hindware Home Innovation Limited (formerly known as Somany Home Innovation Limited) is a prominent player in the building products industry and a rapidly growing force in the Indian consumer appliances sector.
- April 02, 2024 06:58
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Hindustan Copper (₹310.10): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for Hindustan Copper. The stock has begun the week on a strong note by surging over 11 per cent on Monday. This surge has taken the share price very well above ₹290 – a key resistance level. That keeps the overall uptrend intact.
- April 02, 2024 06:57
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for April 02, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.