AGS Transact Tech makes a flat listing

AGS Transact Tech made a lackluster debut on the bourses on Monday with a flat listing.

Shares of the payment solutions provider listed at ₹176.00 on the BSE, a premium of just around ₹1 or a little over 0.57 per cent compared to its issue price of ₹175. It climbed to a high of ₹181.85 after a flat opening.

At 10:03 am, it was trading at ₹180.50, up ₹5.50 or 3.14 per cent over its IPO price.

It listed at a 0 per cent premium on the NSE at ₹175.00.

The company has set the price as ₹175 at the upper end of the price band ₹166-175.

The IPO, which ended on January 21, was subscribed a little over eight times.

The IPO received bids for 22.35 crore equity shares against an offer size of 2.87 crore, subscribing 8.22 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 3.25 times, while the qualified institutional buyers category subscribed the issue 2.82 times and the non-institutional category 27 times.

The company had cut the size of its public issue to ₹680 crore, from ₹800 crore planned earlier.

The public issue is purely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares by a promoter and other selling shareholders. As part of the OFS, promoter Ravi B Goyal will now sell shares worth up to ₹677.58 crore. Earlier, he was looking to offload shares to the tune of ₹792 crore.

The company is an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporates. It provides customised products and services comprising ATM and Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions, including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, “The company is one of India’s leading Omni-channel payment solution providers with a strong network. However, the government’s focus on digital payments will further decrease the use and availability of cash, which can have an adverse effect on business activities.”