Anand Rathi Wealth has posted a 23-per cent rise in a consolidated net profit at ₹42.70 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 ended March 2023 as against ₹34.6 crore reported in the same year-ago period. Total revenues jumped 28 per cent at ₹146.8 crore (₹114.6 crore).

The company has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹168.6 crore for FY23, an increase of 33 per cent over ₹126.8 crore reported in FY22. Total revenue rose 31 per cent to ₹558.30 crore (₹425.20 crore).

The board has declared a final dividend of ₹ 7 a share, taking the total dividend for FY23 to ₹12 a share.

Rakesh Rawal, Chief Executive Officer, said: “In the last one year, post listing, the company has outperformed its own expectations and we anticipate our long-term commitment to offer the most efficient wealth solutions to our clientele will enable us to achieve 20-25% growth in the years ahead.”