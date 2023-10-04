Tata Consultancy Services has entered into a multi-year partnership with British retail giant Asda to facilitate its digital transformation and implement a new organisation-wide IT operating model, following its separation from Walmart.

This collaboration will leverage TCS’ expertise in cloud, AI, and security solutions to secure the divestiture process for ASDA. TCS will also work towards enhancing ASDA’s customer experience and innovation capabilities.

TCS would establish a new digital core by deploying multiple cloud-based ERP platforms, streamlining Asda’s supply chain forecasting, buying and merchandising processes, HR operations, warehouse management, and e-commerce procedures. Additionally, TCS will utilise its Machine First™ Delivery Model to automate the retailer’s IT operations.

Carl Dawson, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Asda, said, “We are confident that this collaboration with TCS will be one of the engines to deliver such a large technology transformation, where we are in the process of reimagining retail. TCS is going to bring together cutting-edge technologies and help Asda employees and customers have a seamless experience.”

However, the shares were down by 0.74 per cent at Rs 3,489 at 11.30 am on the BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit