AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has introduced the Zenith + Super Premium Metal Credit Card, expanding its range of banking solutions. This credit card includes features like premium lounge access, personaliSed concierge services, and a welcome with Premium Brand vouchers or Reward Points worth Rs 5000.

One of the card’s highlight is the Forex markup of 0.99 per cent for international travel, making it advantageous for global transactions. Cardholders also enjoy 16 complimentary BOGO BookMyShow movie tickets, 32 complimentary airport lounge visits, and 4 Meet & Assist Airport Check-ins for enhanced travel comfort.

Also Read | AU Small Finance Bank net profit jumps 44% to ₹387 crore

Cardholders can also indulge in exclusive dining experiences with a 1-year Taj Epicure Membership, along with monthly bonus Reward Points, 24x7 concierge services, a 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver, and zero cash withdrawal fees.

The shares were up by 0.20 to Rs. 717 at 2.15 p.m. on the BSE.