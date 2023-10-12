Aurionpro Solution Ltd.’s shares gained 1.28 per cent after the company announced acquisition of Omnifin from AS Software Services Pvt. Ltd. The deal, valued at approximately ₹82 crore, includes all assets, liabilities, intellectual properties, and over 150 employees.

Abhijit Mittra, CEO, Managing Director of AS Software Services Private Limited, said, “We are delighted with this deal and are excited to be part of the Aurionpro family as we believe we share common values and culture. We can leverage Aurionpro’s market position and capabilities to take this business to newer markets and expand our share in this rapidly growing market.”

Omnifin is a loan management system catering to over 45 banks and financial institutions in the Indian market. Aurionpro Solutions Limited, a player in the Banking, Mobility, Payments, and Government sectors, is set to strengthen its lending solutions offerings with this acquisition.

The shares were up by 1.28 per cent to ₹1409 at 10.18 am on the BSE.