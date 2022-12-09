The board of Bajaj Consumer Care Limited on Firday approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares from open market at a price not exceeding ₹240 a share. The buyback size is ₹80.89 crore, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

The indicative maximum number of equity shares proposed to be bought back at the maximum price would be 33.70 lakh shares. If the equity shares are bought back at a price below the maximum price, the actual number of equity shares bought back could exceed, it said.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer closed at ₹179.65 on the BSE.