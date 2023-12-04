BCL Industries, along with its subsidiary Svaksha Distillery Ltd, bagged a tender floated by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for supplying ethanol. The contract is valued at ₹561 crore to supply 8.20 lakh ltr of ethanol.

The company has also disclosed in its regulatory filing that Svaksha Distillery Ltd. has also bagged an order to supply 0.1 lakh ltr of ethanol to Reliance Industries Ltd. with an order value of ₹6.73 crore.

BCL Industries stock surges by 8.41 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹58.65.