Birla MF net up 27 per cent on higher income

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has reported a 27 per cent uptick in its Q3 net profit, which came in at ₹186 crore against ₹147 crore logged in the same period last year on the back of higher income.
Revenue from operation increased to ₹334 crore (₹279 crore) in the quarter under review.
The fund house was the fourth largest AMC and the largest non-bank affiliated AMC with 17 per cent increase in quarterly average AUM at ₹2.99 lakh crore (₹2.55 lakh crore).
Equity asset management jumped 39 per cent at ₹1.22 lakh crore (₹87,500 crore) while fixed income AUM increased five per cent to ₹1.77 lakh crore (₹1.68 lakh crore).
Monthly systematic investment jumped to 13 per cent to ₹892 crore (₹786 crore) while SIP asset was up 23 per cent to ₹50,100 crore (₹40,600 crore).
