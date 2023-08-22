The SME IPO of Bondada Engineering Limited, which provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to the telecom and solar energy industry, was subscribed by 106.65 times on the last day of subscription on Tuesday.

The issue received bids for 60.74 crore shares against 56.96 lakh equity shares that are on offer. The qualified institutional buyer segment recorded a subscription of 2.45 crore shares, with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) accounting for 40.62 lakh shares and domestic financial institutions contributing the remaining shares.

While non-institutional investors subscribed to 31.24 crore shares, corporates subscribed to 1.83 crore shares, individuals subscribed to 25.93 crore shares and retail investors subscribed to 27.05 crore shares at ₹75 per share, a statement said.

The company clocked a profit of ₹18.25 crore on a revenue of ₹370 crore in 2022-23.