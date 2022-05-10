hamburger

Markets

Broker's call: KEC Intl (Buy)

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: May 10, 2022

Reliance Securities

Target: ₹521

CMP: ₹366.55

KEC International reported a revenue of ₹4,270 crore (our estimate of ₹4,860 crore), down 2 per cent y-o-y and up 28 per cent q-o-q. Revenue of T&D segment declined by 16 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,940 crore, while non-T&D segment jumped by 15 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,450 crore. EBITDA fell by 29 per cent YoY (up 5.3 per cent q-o-q) at ₹250 crore (our estimate of ₹320 crore), while EBITDA margin declined by 224 bps YoY and 127 bps q-o-q to 5.9 per cent.

The lower margin is attributable to lower execution and losses in legacy projects in Brazil, which are expected to be completed by Q1-FY23. Adjusted PAT came in at ₹110 crore, down 42.3 per cent YoY and up 19.7 per cent q-o-q (our estimate of ₹150 crore).

Order book stood at ₹23,700 crore, 24.1 per cent YoY, while order inflows jumped by 45 per cent in FY22 to ₹17,200 crore led by the civil segment.

Total borrowing increased to ₹480 crore from ₹320 crore YoY. NWC stood at 137 days during Q4-FY22, an improvement of 4 days q-o-q. For FY23/24, we lower the revenue estimate by 4 per cent/3 per cent factoring the lower execution in T&D segment.

We reduce the EBITDA/PAT estimates by 7 per cent/9 per cent for FY23 and 7 per cent/8 per cent for FY24 to factor the lower margin due to higher commodity prices.

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock, with a revised one-year Target Price of ₹521 from ₹569, maintaining the target multiple of 15x FY24 EPS

Published on May 10, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you