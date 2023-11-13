Target: ₹760

CMP: ₹605.65

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported broadly in-line numbers in H1-FY24, owing to weaker growth, strong boost in embedded value led by equity-market performance, and part provision on account of increased family pension liabilities.

We continue to perceive that structural challenges—such as slower growth-led market-share loss, sticky operating expenses, and higher sensitivity to equity market-led EV volatility—are likely to cloud LIC’s outlook. However, LIC is currently trading at about 0.50x Sep-25E P/EV, with the structural challenges and a possible share sale by the government already in the price.

We upgrade the stock to Buy, as we believe higher surplus generation and slower growth could lead to a step jump in dividend, as solvency is healthy. Our fair value Sep-24 target price is ₹760/share, and we value the shares at 0.63x Sep-25 EV (Cost of Equity: 13 per cent; Operating RoEV: 10 per cent; Single Stage Growth: 5 per cent).

Downside risks: Prolonged lack of clarity on dividend pay-out; share supply glut on account of OFS by the government of India; sharp correction in equity markets adversely impacting the embedded value.