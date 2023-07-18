Target: ₹240

CMP: ₹211.95

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) reported a mixed set of numbers for Q1FY24. Revenue stood at ₹1,044 crore (up 3 per cent/4 per cent year on year/quarter on quarter), a slight 2 per cent beat on estimates, which was mainly led by higher overall volumes (partially offset by lower ASP due to softening in commodity prices).

SSWL reported EBITDA of ₹113 crore (up 3 per cent/4 per cent year on year/quarter on quarter), which stood in line with our estimates (despite a higher topline). The company’s PAT stood at ₹47 crore (down one per cent year on year but flat quarter on quarter). This was a 10 per cent miss from our estimates which was largely on account of an increase in interest costs.

We now factor in higher volumes in FY24/25 at 19.9 million and 22.6 million units respectively. This is on account of an expansion of the company’s alloy wheel capacity as well as more clarity on the AMW ramp-up. With alloy wheels and exports share increasing, we revise our EBITDA upwards for FY24/25 by 3 per cent/14 per cent respectively. We forecast revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth of 17 per cent/25 per cent/43 per cent CAGR over FY23-25.

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of ₹240/share (from ₹165/share earlier).

