BSE signs pact with Si Consult to strengthen cyber security services

In the season of marriages, PSA-FCA and Isuzu-Volvo exchange vows
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said it has signed a pact with security services provider Si Consult to strengthen cyber security services and safeguard the interests of stockbrokers.
The move comes after markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in December 2018 put in place a stricter cybersecurity framework for stock brokers and depository participants amid concerns over possible data breaches. SEBI had asked brokers and depository participants to formulate a comprehensive cybersecurity and cyber resilience policy document encompassing the framework.
In case applications are offered to customers over the internet by market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) such as NSE’s NOW and BSE’s BEST among others, the responsibility of ensuring cyber resilience on those applications reside with the MIIs and not with the broker or depository participant, it added. “After a detailed assessment, and capabilities evaluation by BSE, Si Consult has been selected as one of its partners to provide these services to its members,” the exchange said in a release.
Shivkumar Pandey, Chief Information Security Officer at BSE said, “Besides adhering to SEBI’s guidelines to protect the integrity of data and guard against breaches of privacy, at BSE our constant endeavour is to secure interests of stockbrokers with the help of cutting-edge technologies and security services”.
By associating with Si Consult, we will be in a better position to tackle all the challenges pertaining to capital markets ecosystem, he added. Si Consult offers customised service in areas including managed detection and response, vulnerability management, firewall management, threat intelligence, Digital footprinting and third party risk among others, as per the release.
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
Chinese automaker pushing the envelope with a wide range of e-vehicles in the country
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
What makes Christmas the perfect setting for a good old ghost story?
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...