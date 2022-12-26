Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS), registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds has announced its collaboration with premier research institute, IIT Madras to launch CAMS IIT-M Fintech Innovation Lab (CIFIL), to accelerate financial technology related innovations.

The lab is part of the CAMS CSR initiative to focus on ushering innovation & unravelling unique possibilities in the Fintech space and aims to be a world-class hub for research and applied technologies in financial technology space.

Shares of CAMS gained one per cent at ₹2,192.50 on the BSE.