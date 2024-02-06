Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) reported a 20 per cent increase in the December quarter net profit at ₹89 crore, against ₹74 crore logged in the same period last year, on better margins. Revenue was up 20 per cent to ₹300 crore (₹251 crore). Expenses increased 18 per cent to ₹181 crore (₹153 crore).

The Board has approved an interim dividend of ₹12 an equity share. The record date for eligible shareholders to receive dividends was fixed as February 16 and it will be disbursed before the end of this month.

CAMS mutual fund AUM was up 22 per cent at ₹34 lakh crore with the overall market share of 68 per cent. Its equity AUM increased 24 per cent to ₹17 lakh crore and the SIP book grew 29 per cent.

It added two new mutual funds — Helios MF and Zerodha Fund House — during the quarter with Helios AUM touching ₹1,000 crore, it said.

Anuj Kumar, Managing Director, CAMS said deep domain strength and high governance has helped the service provider to win most of the RTA mandates of new asset managers in the past 18 months. The trend has continued with Unifi Capital, which has recently received an in-principle approval to set up AMC, selecting CAMS as their RTA partner.

The non-MF business contribution increased by 3 per cent to 13 per cent of over overall revenue due to sustained focus, he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit