Capital Trade Links Ltd’s shares went up by 18 per cent after the company reported a 136 per cent increase in revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at Rs 7.07 crore, compared to Rs 2.99 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s profit after tax was up by 216 per cent to Rs 1.34 crore, compared to Rs 42.62 lakh last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 163 per cent, compared to Rs 51.21 lakh in the previous quarter.

The shares went up by 18 per cent to Rs. 29 at 10.05 a.m. on BSE.