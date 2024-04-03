April 03, 2024 16:13

The rupee depreciated by 3 paise to close at 83.45 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices in international markets and persistent foreign fund outflows.

A muted trend in domestic equities also dented investor sentiments, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.36 and touched an intraday low of 83.45 and a high of 83.36 against the greenback. The local unit finally settled at 83.45 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 3 paise from its previous close.

