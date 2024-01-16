Capri Global Capital Ltd (CGCL) plans to revolutionise delivery of insurance products and services with the use of data analytics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain in insurance solutions. The company has received a composite corporate agency licence from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in December 2023.

It plans to automate claims processing and customer support services by reducing cost of operations.

CGCL said in a press statement the platform will adopt a customer-friendly payment policy, including digital wallets, credit cards, net banking, and debit cards.

The stock traded at ₹901.40 on the NSE, up by 10.85 per cent as of 9:16 am on Tuesday.

