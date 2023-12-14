Castrol India Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.19 per cent after the company’s POWER 1 partnered with Viacom18, Rajni Academy for Competitive Racing (RACR), and LCR Honda to introduce ‘India’s ULTIMATE Motostar on MTV’. The initiative invites aspiring racers to register through a microsite for a chance to showcase their skills and undergo professional training.

Participants will be shortlisted through auditions held across Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai. Successful contenders will receive intensive training at the Coimbatore Training Academy.

Winners of this contest will have an opportunity for advanced training at the LCR Honda Castrol MotoGP Team’s racing facility in Europe. The entire journey will be documented and showcased as a series on Jio Cinema and MTV, with actor and biking enthusiast, Karan Kundrra, spearheading the content series.

Lucio Cecchinello, Owner and Team Principal of the LCR Honda Castrol MotoGP Team, stated, “Castrol’s collaboration with Team LCR Honda symbolises our shared vision of pushing boundaries, fostering innovation, and consistently achieving outstanding performance, both on and off the racetrack. We are eager to witness the extraordinary moto-racing talent in the country and expect a tremendous response to this initiative.”

The shares were up by 1.19 per cent to ₹140.20 at 10.25 am on the BSE.