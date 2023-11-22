Central Depository Services, one of the leading depository service providers, has reported that it crossed handling over 10 crore demat accounts. As of September-end, it had 9.62 crore demat accounts.

CDSL received its certificate of commencement of business from SEBI in February 1999 and it facilitates holding and transacting securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges.

The beneficial owners of the demat accounts are spread across India and serviced by over 580 Depository Participants from over 20,000 locations.

CDSL along with its subsidiaries also provides a host of services to the financial intermediaries and markets.