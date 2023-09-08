Cochin Shipyard Ltd.’s shares were up by 6.18 per cent hitting a 52-week high at ₹1,258. This surge followed the company showcased its achievements at the “Antique Defence Conference” organized by Antique Institutional Equities Investment Trust of India (ITI Group) today.

Also Read: Cochin Shipyard conducts steel cutting of ships for Cyprus-based firm

During the conference, Cochin Shipyard Ltd. highlighted several key achievements that contributed to this positive market response. These include the delivery of an Electric Hybrid 100 Pax Water Metro boat to Kochi Metro, the launch of five Deep-Sea Tuna Long Liner, Gill Netter Fishing vessels for Kerala beneficiaries under PMMSY through its subsidiary, Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), and the signing of a Multiple Refit Contract (MRC) by Naval Ship Repair Yard (Karwar), Indian Navy, with Cochin Shipyard Limited for Water Jet Fast Attack Crafts refits.

The company also reported the successful launch of an Electric Hybrid 100 Pax Water Metro boat for Kochi Metro, the keel laying for 8 HS Eco Freighter 7000 DWT Multipurpose Vessels for HS Service GmbH & Co. KG, Germany, and the launch of a Purse Seiner Vessel for GKS Marine Exports Private Limited, which was delivered on August 30, 2023.