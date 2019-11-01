11% jump in tea export earnings in Jan-Sept

India has earned 10.93 per cent more from tea exports till September this calendar compared to January-September 2018.

This happened because of the 11.77 per cent increase in the price realised even as volumes shipped fell marginally, reveals the latest data from the Tea Board of India.

There was an upswing in global prices resulting in Indian teas fetching ₹227.67 a kg on average till September against ₹203.69 during January-September 2018. That is, every kg fetched ₹23.98 more than it did last year, marking a gain of 11.77 per cent.

However, the higher price affected the enthusiasm of importers resulting in the volume shipped dropping 0.75 per cent to 182.52 million kg from 183.90 mkg during January-September 2018.