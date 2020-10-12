55 per cent turmeric sold

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Spot turmeric registered a sales of 55 per cent at the Erode markets on Monday.
“Of the arrival of 1,042 bags of turmeric bags, 55 per cent turmeric was procured by the traders. Due to rain and also not happy over the prevailing price for the commodity, few farmers have brought the turmeric for sale. The traders were also unhappy over the receipt of demand, as they were receiving medium quantity local demand and few upcountry demands for the turmeric. So they are buying limited stock and also very cautious in quoting the price”, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
He said this year the sale at the second season was very poor. He also demanded the Tamil Nadu Government to abolish the one percent cess collected for the Turmeric at the Regulated Marketing Committees and this will help the traders.
The traders said despite of low arrival they have purchased good quality among the arrived medium variety turmeric for their local demand. There are no major ups and down in the price, but the traders said it is steady.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹ 4,914-5,859 a quintal. The Root variety was sold at ₹ 4,566-5,439 a quintal. Of the arrival of 668 bags, 267 were sold.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹ 4,899-5,629 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹ 4,666-5,439 a quintal. Of the arrival of 165 bags, 139 bags were sold.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹ 4,899-5,699 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹ 3,899-4,599 a quintal. 199 bags were offered and the traders have purchased 172 bags.
