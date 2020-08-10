60% turmeric sold at Erode

HIIT, Zen and wholesome nutrition
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
About 60 per cent of the arrived turmeric was sold on Thurday.
R.K.V. Ravishankar, President, Erode turmeric Merchants Association, said: “On the opening day of the market, the arrival of turmeric was low - only 2,400 bags. The buyer after examining the samples, procured 60 per cent for their local demand. They quoted decreased price for both varieties of turmeric, based on the quality, when compared to previous day market price. The arrival was also low due to rain and farmers being busy with agricultural operations.”
He said that the price at the Turmeric Futures was in decreased state and so the spot turmeric price did not improve. Due to the quality, finger turmeric decreased by ₹100-150 a quintal and root variety by ₹100/quintal in all the markets, when compared to last week’s reported price.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,399 to ₹6,369 a quintal, and the root variety at ₹4,899 to ₹5,589 a quintal. Of the arrival of 1,036 bags of turmeric 360 bags were sold.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,110 to ₹6,099 a quintal, and root variety at ₹4,626 to ₹5,599/quintal. Of the 409 bags placed for sale, 303 bags were sold.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,199 to ₹6,599 a quintal, and root variety at ₹5,099 to ₹5,700/quintal. Of the 1,023 bags kept for sale, about 895 bags were sold.
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
From ₹13,150 cr as of June 2019, they have grown to ₹83,827 cr as of June 2020
The factors favouring the Indian currency’s appreciation outweigh the negatives at this juncture
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back smartly last week from a key base; investors should remain cautious though
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...