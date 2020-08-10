60% turmeric sold at Erode

About 60 per cent of the arrived turmeric was sold on Thurday.

R.K.V. Ravishankar, President, Erode turmeric Merchants Association, said: “On the opening day of the market, the arrival of turmeric was low - only 2,400 bags. The buyer after examining the samples, procured 60 per cent for their local demand. They quoted decreased price for both varieties of turmeric, based on the quality, when compared to previous day market price. The arrival was also low due to rain and farmers being busy with agricultural operations.”

He said that the price at the Turmeric Futures was in decreased state and so the spot turmeric price did not improve. Due to the quality, finger turmeric decreased by ₹100-150 a quintal and root variety by ₹100/quintal in all the markets, when compared to last week’s reported price.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,399 to ₹6,369 a quintal, and the root variety at ₹4,899 to ₹5,589 a quintal. Of the arrival of 1,036 bags of turmeric 360 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,110 to ₹6,099 a quintal, and root variety at ₹4,626 to ₹5,599/quintal. Of the 409 bags placed for sale, 303 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,199 to ₹6,599 a quintal, and root variety at ₹5,099 to ₹5,700/quintal. Of the 1,023 bags kept for sale, about 895 bags were sold.