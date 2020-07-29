Commodities

65% turmeric sold at Erode

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on July 29, 2020 Published on July 29, 2020

Spot turmeric prices edged up at the markets in Erode and 65 per cent of the arrivals was sold.

“On Wednesday, 2,796 bags of turmeric arrived and traders quoted a slightly higher price for the better quality turmeric,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,069-6,315 a quintal, while root variety was sold at ₹4,400-5,569. Of the arrival of 937 bags, 431 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger variety went for ₹4,730-5,814 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,296-5,500. Of the 580 bags placed for sale, 454 bags were traded.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,989-6,455 a quintal and root variety fetched ₹4,629-5,859. Of the 1,029 bags offered, 911 were sold.

At the Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,099-5,810 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,900-5,569. Of the arrival of 242 bags, only 51 were sold.

