After 52-week rally, chana prices fall 13% in Dec

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
A sharp price fluctuation in chana (chick pea) market over the past two months has left the trade perplexed. From its 52-week high ₹5,500 per quintal quoted during October, chana spot prices dwindled to ₹4,772 a quintal on December 3, a fall of over 13 per cent in less than two months.
The spot prices, as polled by NCDEX, showed about 8 per cent dip in less than a month from a high of ₹5,193 a quintal on November 12 to ₹4,772 a quintal now.
Besides the estimated increase in the crop, trade also attributed the recent sharp fall in the prices to government’s decision to not extend the free pulses distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) beyond November 30.
The scheme for distributing 1 kg of pulses per month per household had covered 1.95 crore households under PMGKAY.
Zhaverchand Bheda, Chairman of India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), told BusinessLine that with completion of the free pulses scheme in November, the government is left with sufficient stocks before the new crop arrives in February 2021. “The government has stocks of about 10-12 lakh tonnes, which is sufficient to feed the market for two months before the new crop arrives. So the overall market sentiment changed totally within a short span,” said Bheda.
The market participants suspect that the government will release this quantity with an open tender, thereby fuelling the supplies.
Sources revealed that there is not much of the floating stock — the stock that is available for trade with brokers — of chana available in the market. Most of the stock is currently with the government and leaves very little or no stock to generate trade, hence traders or farmers are not at the loss with the sharp fall in prices.
However, importers are believed to have suffered heavy losses. They had anticipated the prices to remain high owing to the strong demand by restaurants, weddings and events opening up post lockdown. But the offtake didn’t happen on the expected lines. The importers had entered into forward contracts for chana considering the previous high prices of ₹5,300. But with a sharp correction in the prices in domestic market the importers became the sufferers.
Trader sources revealed that large quantities of forward contracts were made for Tanzania’s yellow gram, Russian Kabuli chick peas and Sudan’s Kabuli chick peas.
In a research note, Kedia Commodities, said: “The potential for a major increase in chana output in India limits any hope that import duties on peas will be reduced next year or that tariff rate quotas will be significantly expanded. Chana prices dropped because of prospects for a big increase in India’s productions of pulses. Pressure is also seen amid concerns of negative crush margins in China will make peas seem expensive.”
Chana December futures on NCDEX on Thursday quoted at ₹4,817, with average trade price at ₹4,792 a quintal.
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
I bought Nippon India Tax Saver Fund (ELSS)- dividend payout-- on January 13, 2015 at the NAV of ₹24.0624 and ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Thirteen Carnatic musicians get together for a virtual concert set to stream from December 4
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...