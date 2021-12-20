AgNext ties up with Spices Board to test curcumin content for Lakadong turmeric

AgNext Technologies, in partnership with Spices Board of India has deployed its innovative curcumin testing technology for assessment of Lakadong turmeric, which is grown in the Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya.

Lakadong turmeric is globally considered to be one of the best quality turmeric with high curcumin content (between 7 and 12 per cent) compared to other varieties of turmeric which have an average curcumin content of 3-5 per cent.

This is the first time in Meghalaya that AI-based technology is being used for rapid quality assessment of Lakadong turmeric.

Qualix

Additionally, the Spices Board and turmeric farmers will also have access to AI-enabled SaaS platform ‘Qualix’, which will help to digitize quality, generate critical insights and enable traceability across the supply chain.

AgNext’s tech solutions were deployed at the Turmeric Processing Unit (TPU), located at the horticultural hub, Thadlaskein. AgNext’s curcumin assessment solution will be operated by women farmers associated with self-help groups.

Taranjeet Singh Bhamra, CEO & Founder, AgNext Technologies said, “traditional testing time of turmeric can take hours, and depending on the distance, it can even take days for the test results to come back. This leads to loss of time and resources for both farmers and traders. Rapid quality testing helps to mitigate these losses by analyzing curcumin content in less than one minute.”

There is tremendous opportunity to boost domestic trade as well as exports of Lakadong turmeric by digitizing its quality control. Technology can be instrumental in bridging the existing gaps in value chains and increasing farm income by building a supportive ecosystem for better market linkages. AgNext’s easy-to-use rapid quality assessment device and SaaS platform ‘Qualix’ can not only help to drive greater adoption of technological solutions, but also help to truly unleash the trade potential of Lakadong turmeric, he added.

Subrat Panda, Chief Technology Officer, AgNext Technologies said rapid curcumin testing solution is based on integration of cutting-edge spectral and AI technology, which helps to instantly assess the curcumic content in a sample of turmeric. Curcumin is the key quality testing parameter of turmeric and has a direct impact on the price-realization of the produce at the time of food trade.