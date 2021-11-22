Aluminium futures: Go long above ₹217

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Aluminium prices saw a sharp drop in the past one month and consequently, the continuous contract of aluminium on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell after marking a high of ₹259.3 in mid-October. But the contract found support in the price band of ₹200-₹204 in early November and since then it has largely been moving in a sideways path.
Until the contract stays above the above-mentioned price band, the trend will remain bullish. Also, a rising trendline on the weekly chart coincides with this price band, making the support stronger. So, the contract may rebound from these levels. However, currently trading around ₹215, the aluminium futures face a hurdle at ₹217 and thus, the likelihood of a consolidation between ₹205 and ₹217 cannot be ruled out. Nevertheless, the price area of ₹200-₹204 being a significant one, the contract will most likely breakout of ₹217. Above ₹217, the nearest resistance levels can be seen at ₹225 and ₹235. But the resistance at ₹225 may not be able to stop the uptrend and the contract is likely to rally to ₹235.
Given the prevailing conditions, traders can stay on the sidelines and initiate fresh long positions on the aluminium futures on the MCX when it decisively breaches ₹217. Stop-loss can be place at ₹210 initially. When the contract moves above ₹225, revise the stop-loss up to ₹217. Since there can be a correction after the contract hitting ₹235, consider exiting the long positions at this level.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...