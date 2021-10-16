Anti dumping duty levied on arylides imports from China

The Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on arylides imports from China.

Laxmi Organics Industries — the sole producer of arylides in the country — had filed a petition seeking an anti-dumping probe on arlylides imports from China.

Arylides are organic compounds and are used as intermediates to make different kinds of yellow pigments. They are also used in other industries like agrochemicals, and orange and red pigments. Industries like paper, plastic and textiles use arylide group of products in the production of pigments, dyes and printing inks.

Definitive duty for 5 years

Based on the recommendations of the designated authority in the Commerce Ministry in its final findings, the revenue department imposed a definitive anti-dumping duty of 24.79 per cent of cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value in the case of arylides produced by Qingdao Haiwan Speciality Chemicals and 26.64 per cent of CIF value in the case of arylides produced by Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical. For all other producers and exporters from China, the definitive anti dumping duty has been pegged at 44.90 per cent of CIF value of imports.

The definitive anti dumping duty on arylides (aceto acetyl derivatives of aromatic and heterocyclic compounds) will last for five years.

The period of investigation was from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. The injury investigation period covered 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19 and the period of investigation.